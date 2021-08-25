Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SUR has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

Shares of LON SUR opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.25) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 84.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £153.87 million and a P/E ratio of 20.32. Sureserve Group has a 12 month low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 100.49 ($1.31).

In other news, insider Nick Winks acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £82,000 ($107,133.52).

Sureserve Group Company Profile

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.