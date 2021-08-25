Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.50 million-$105.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.50 million.

Shares of Surmodics stock traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $54.51. 29,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,138. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 561.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.01. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $59.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Surmodics will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John D. Manders sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $139,136.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Surmodics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Surmodics worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

