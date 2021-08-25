Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.780-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.19 billion-$4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.08 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.750-$1.800 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $324.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.80. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $193.55 and a twelve month high of $325.08. The company has a market cap of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $315.83.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,142 shares of company stock worth $105,648,052. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

