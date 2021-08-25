Syntropy (NOIA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $154.01 Million

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Syntropy has a market cap of $154.01 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00053969 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00052632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $383.48 or 0.00782796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00101394 BTC.

Syntropy (NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,106,440 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

