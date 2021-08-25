TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.46.

TAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HSBC cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Benchmark cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

TAL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. 26,825,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,533,578. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. TAL Education Group has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $90.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 50.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

