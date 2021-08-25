TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.93. 292,159 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,952,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAL. Benchmark cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DBS Vickers cut TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CLSA cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

