Tapestry, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tapestry in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the luxury accessories retailer will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tapestry’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.74.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $43.31 on Monday. Tapestry has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in Tapestry by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 142,568 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 186,553 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Tapestry by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 292,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

