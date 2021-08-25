Target Co. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $12.76 Per Share (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Target in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $12.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.92. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Target’s FY2023 earnings at $12.92 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

TGT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.80.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $250.65 on Monday. Target has a 52-week low of $143.38 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.12. The stock has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,426. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Target by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Target by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Target by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Target by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.