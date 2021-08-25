TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.73

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.73 and last traded at $51.73, with a volume of 2730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

Several research firms have recently commented on TASK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

