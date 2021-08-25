TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.73

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.73 and last traded at $51.73, with a volume of 2730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.
Several research firms have recently commented on TASK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
About TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK)
TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
