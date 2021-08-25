TBH Global Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 49.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $541,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $54.69 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61.

