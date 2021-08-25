TBH Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 239,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,786 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 183,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

