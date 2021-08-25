TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 896 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMAT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FMAT opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $50.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39.

