TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.
CGBD stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $753.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $14.30.
In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 14,450 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $200,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,454.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TCG BDC by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TCG BDC by 5.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TCG BDC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TCG BDC
TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.
