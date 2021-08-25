TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

CGBD stock opened at $13.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $753.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56. TCG BDC has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $14.30.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.06 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 96.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TCG BDC will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 14,450 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $200,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,454.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in TCG BDC by 5.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in TCG BDC by 5.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in TCG BDC by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TCG BDC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. 23.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.