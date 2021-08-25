Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

ERIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,404 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,702,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,450,000 after acquiring an additional 635,438 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $467,000. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. 128,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,601. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

