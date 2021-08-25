Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TELL. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at about $9,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,530,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,814 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 2,561.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,275,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 184.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 1,736.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 967,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68. Tellurian Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. Analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tellurian Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.