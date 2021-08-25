Telos Market Cap Reaches $114.50 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Telos coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000881 BTC on exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $114.50 million and $6.08 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Telos has traded up 104.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Telos

TLOS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

