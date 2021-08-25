Telsey Advisory Group Initiates Coverage on Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COOK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Traeger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

Get Traeger alerts:

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. Traeger has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.