TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TU. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

Shares of TU stock opened at $22.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40. TELUS has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. TELUS’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TELUS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 323,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in TELUS by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 242,677 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 185,202 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

