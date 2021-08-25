TELUS (TSE:T) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. TELUS traded as high as C$29.14 and last traded at C$29.03, with a volume of 309780 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.04.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on T. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.62 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.82.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88. The firm has a market cap of C$37.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.01.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.2599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.96%.

About TELUS (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

