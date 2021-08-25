Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $1,895,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.7% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 226,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 34,052 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 889,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.02. 1,598,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,217. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $45.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

In related news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

