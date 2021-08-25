TENT (TENT) Price Up 2.3% This Week

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. TENT has a market cap of $612,609.20 and approximately $304.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TENT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TENT has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.59 or 0.00333245 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00139793 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.68 or 0.00171521 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002302 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002229 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,196,900 coins and its circulating supply is 38,119,808 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official website is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

