Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.47

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.47 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 2721 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEZNY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

