Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.03% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in development of small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other chronic liver diseases. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in FOSTER CITY, Calif. “

NASDAQ TERN opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market cap of $322.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.28. Analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

