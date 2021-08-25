TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) vs. AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Critical Analysis

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) and AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A -47.95% -46.45% AstraZeneca 12.77% 40.02% 8.82%

28.4% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of AstraZeneca shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TFF Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 AstraZeneca 1 2 12 0 2.73

TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 239.54%. AstraZeneca has a consensus price target of $122.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.26%. Given TFF Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TFF Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AstraZeneca.

Volatility and Risk

TFF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AstraZeneca has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TFF Pharmaceuticals and AstraZeneca’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$18.57 million ($0.91) -9.14 AstraZeneca $26.62 billion 6.82 $3.20 billion $2.01 29.14

AstraZeneca has higher revenue and earnings than TFF Pharmaceuticals. TFF Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AstraZeneca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AstraZeneca beats TFF Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company's lead drug candidates are TFF Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis; and TFF Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, which is in the Phase I clinical trials used for the prevention of lung transplant rejection. It is also developing other dry powder products, such as Inhaled SARS-CoV2 Monoclonal Antibody for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 infections; Niclosamide Inhalation Powder to treat tapeworm infections in humans, as well as COVID-19 disease; cannabidiol substance for the treatment of various epilepsy syndromes, as well as anxiety, insomnia, and various types of pain; and other vaccines. The company has a license agreement with the University of Texas at Austin for the development of dry powder drugs; a joint development agreement with Augmenta Bioworks, Inc. to develop inhaled SARS-CoV2 monoclonal antibody; and a licensing and collaboration agreement with UNION therapeutics A/S. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

