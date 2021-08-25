The Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

BNS opened at C$79.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$96.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$53.54 and a 52-week high of C$82.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8999998 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$84.61.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

