The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.
BNS opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.53.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.68%.
The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.
