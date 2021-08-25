The Force Protocol (FOR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.43 Million

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $232.89 or 0.00473517 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001075 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000764 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

