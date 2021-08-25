The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Head to Head Survey

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Freedom Bank of Virginia and Nordea Bank Abp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Freedom Bank of Virginia $28.28 million 2.98 $2.70 million N/A N/A Nordea Bank Abp $12.06 billion 4.00 $2.59 billion N/A N/A

Nordea Bank Abp has higher revenue and earnings than The Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Freedom Bank of Virginia and Nordea Bank Abp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Freedom Bank of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A Nordea Bank Abp 1 2 7 0 2.60

Nordea Bank Abp has a consensus price target of $50.02, suggesting a potential upside of 320.34%. Given Nordea Bank Abp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nordea Bank Abp is more favorable than The Freedom Bank of Virginia.

Profitability

This table compares The Freedom Bank of Virginia and Nordea Bank Abp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Freedom Bank of Virginia N/A N/A N/A Nordea Bank Abp 35.41% 9.93% 0.59%

Risk and Volatility

The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nordea Bank Abp has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nordea Bank Abp beats The Freedom Bank of Virginia on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Freedom Bank of Virginia

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans. The company also provides credit cards; and treasury management, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, ACH, wire transfers, merchant, and online and mobile banking services. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Chantilly, Reston, and Manassas, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices. The Business Banking segment provides payments, cash management, cards, working capital management, and finance solutions to corporate and personal customers. The Large Corporates and Institutions segment offers financing, cash management and payment, investment banking, and securities services, as well as capital market products to corporate and institutional customers. The Asset and Wealth Management segment provides investment, savings, and risk management solutions to high net worth individuals and institutional investors. This segment also offers life and pensions products and services. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

