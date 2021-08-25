The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU)

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $24.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

