The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (GGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 27th

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,077 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.23% of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

