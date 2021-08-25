The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.510-$2.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.23 billion-$2.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.The GEO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.620-$0.640 EPS.

NYSE GEO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,664,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $943.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.31. The GEO Group has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $11.95.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GEO. Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The GEO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

