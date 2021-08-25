The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.590-$0.630 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GEO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. 7,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,009. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The GEO Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.31. The company has a market capitalization of $952.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The GEO Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.76% of The GEO Group worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

