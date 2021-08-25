The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.87) EPS. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GT. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

