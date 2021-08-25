The Hain Celestial Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 7,767 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,444% compared to the typical volume of 503 call options.

Shares of HAIN opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 0.78. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 634,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,734.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 537,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after buying an additional 77,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

