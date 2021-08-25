The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) CEO Craig A. Menear Sells 68,468 Shares of Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HD opened at $324.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

