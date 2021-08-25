The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,921,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,654 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.4% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $259,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 95,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,706,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $794,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,913,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,110,633. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $349.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.