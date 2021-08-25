The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 69,069 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,370 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 381.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 845,866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $57,087,000 after acquiring an additional 670,272 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,576 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.81. 5,314,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,423,376. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.70.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 335.48%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In other news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

