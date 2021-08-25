The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Reduced by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,572 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 71,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of The Walt Disney worth $215,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.9% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.0% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 31,960 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.18. The stock had a trading volume of 174,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,378,469. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.78 billion, a PE ratio of 292.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

