The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.
NYSE WU traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.92.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.
About The Western Union
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
Recommended Story: Quick Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.