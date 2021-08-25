The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NYSE WU traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,290,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,748. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.92.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

