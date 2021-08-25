Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.78.

TBPH opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.19. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $678.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million. Analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

