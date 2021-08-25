TheStreet Upgrades SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Senior Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.67.

SUNS opened at $15.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $255.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.55. SLR Senior Investment has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 83.56%. On average, research analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

