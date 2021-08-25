Thomas Enraght-Moony Purchases 400,000 Shares of eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) Stock

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) insider Thomas Enraght-Moony acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,232,000 ($1,609,615.89).

EVE stock opened at GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.74. The company has a market cap of £9.32 million and a PE ratio of -4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. eve Sleep plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12).

Get eve Sleep alerts:

eve Sleep Company Profile

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for eve Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eve Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.