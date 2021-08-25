Thomas Enraght-Moony Purchases 400,000 Shares of eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) Stock

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) insider Thomas Enraght-Moony acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,232,000 ($1,609,615.89).
EVE stock opened at GBX 3.40 ($0.04) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.74. The company has a market cap of £9.32 million and a PE ratio of -4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.12. eve Sleep plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.50 ($0.12).
eve Sleep Company Profile
