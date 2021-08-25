Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 170,000 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $5,191,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $7,962,500.00.

Thryv stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 86,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,992. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.85. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THRY. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thryv in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Thryv by 447.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 73,545 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 1,320.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 189,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at $1,463,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at $2,194,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at $301,000. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.