Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

NYSE:TOL opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.54. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on TOL shares. boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toll Brothers stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Toll Brothers worth $57,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

