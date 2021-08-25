TON Token (TON) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 25th. During the last week, TON Token has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One TON Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TON Token has a total market cap of $613,604.74 and $59,462.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00054871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00052865 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.54 or 0.00781340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00100218 BTC.

TON Token Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

TON Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using US dollars.

