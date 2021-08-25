Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.70

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.70 and last traded at $29.90, with a volume of 3203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CURV shares. Bank of America started coverage on Torrid in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.48 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Torrid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.31.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

