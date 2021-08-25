Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMLF shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$54.25 to C$55.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of TRMLF stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,039. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

