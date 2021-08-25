TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

TCON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. 245,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.86. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $12.20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 6,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

