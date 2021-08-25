Traders Buy Large Volume of PagSeguro Digital Call Options (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 49,812 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 791% compared to the average daily volume of 5,590 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.58. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.82, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. PagSeguro Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

