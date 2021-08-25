Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,234 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,814% compared to the average daily volume of 111 call options.

Shares of NYSE BDN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. 2,160,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,325. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,285,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,794,000 after purchasing an additional 448,536 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,650,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,894,000 after purchasing an additional 820,950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,233,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,388,000 after purchasing an additional 622,376 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

